(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s central bank put Sense Bank JSC under administration and demanded its nationalization from foreign stakeholders controlled by a group of sanctioned Russian moguls including Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven.

Sense Bank will fall under temporary administration starting on Friday, when the cabinet will decide on policymakers’ nationalization request, the central bank said in a statement Thursday.

Sense Bank was previously known as Alfa-Bank Ukraine and ranked among the nation’s 15 systemically important banks. Following the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, Fridman and Aven were sanctioned by the European Union and UK, while Kyiv imposed asset freezes and ended business licenses last year.

“Sense bank is determined as systemically important bank which is critically important for the economy’s functioning,” the central bank said in the statement. The links between Fridman and Aven with Russia following the military invasion “cause significant reputation risk and has significant negative impact on the bank’s activity,” it said.

Fridman and his partners have in recent months tried to gain permission to boost the lender’s equity by $1 billion and then said they had found a foreign buyer for the bank. Ukrainian authorities rejected the deal because the stakeholders were under sanctions.

Sense Bank’s nominal owner, a Luxembourg-registered ABH Holdings S.A. (ABHH) will dispute nationalization including in international courts “in order to protect its investment and mitigate the losses,” the company said prior to the move. It fell under Ukraine’s sanctions as well as other companies related to Fridman and Aven a few days before the lender’s takeover.

“The new law is discriminatory and violates international law standards of fairness to investors. The nationalization of JSC Sense Bank would result in losses for bondholders as well as the shareholders of ABHH,” it said in a statement earlier this month.

