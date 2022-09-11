(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s forces continue to advance in the Kharkiv region, where they’ve rapidly expelled Moscow’s troops from several key cities in less than a week.

Unconfirmed reports overnight suggested Kyiv’s troops had taken Velykyi Burluk, a small town about 90 kilometers (56 miles) east of Kharkiv and not far from the Russia-Ukraine border.

The advances represent the biggest victories for Ukrainian forces since they pushed Russian troops back from Kyiv in the early weeks of the war.

Yet given the lightning speed of Moscow’s retreat, an unpredictable Kremlin escalation are some of the uncertainties.

A critical capture for Kyiv’s troops in recent days has been Kupyansk, an important rail link to locations further east.

“Roads, railways, bridges, rivers. How logistics flow in war. Without them, you can’t execute defense, offense, or even controlled retreats,” retired Lt. General Mark Hertling, former commander of the US Army in Europe, said on Twitter.

Russia’s defense ministry on Saturday confirmed the troop withdrawals, yet cast the move as part of a plan to redeploy forces to the eastern Donetsk to “achieve the stated goals of liberating Donbas.”

Outwardly, the Kremlin has showed no signs of panic. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday kept to his announced schedule, including presiding over the opening of a new boxing gym and giant Ferris wheel at a Moscow park. Authorities in Moscow held a huge fireworks display Saturday night to mark City Day, honoring the city’s founding.

“We should watch for some unexpected reaction from Putin,” Mick Ryan, a retired Australian army general who tweets under the handle @WarintheFuture. “He (unlike some of his senior military officers) has shown no signs of believing the invasion is in trouble.”

In Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday held the latest in a series of meetings with his top military commanders, intelligence officials, cabinet officers and advisers.

Russian military bloggers and others typically loyal to the Kremlin efforts have started to voice sharp criticism of how Putin’s war -- designed to overrun Ukraine within days or weeks, and has now reached its 200th day -- has been conducted.

Daniil Bezsonov, first deputy minister of information for the Moscow-backed Donetsk People’s Republic in Donbas, said Saturday that the Russian military had abandoned Izyum and some other localities in Kharkiv.

“Of course, this is the result of high command mistakes,” he said on his Telegram channel.

That downbeat attitude may be permeating through the ranks.

“Russian morale is very low and when morale is low then a shock can lead to disintegration. So this was absolutely on the cards,” Jack Watling, senior research fellow for land warfare at the Royal United Services Institute in London, told Bloomberg News. “The Russians had too little artillery to compensate for their poor infantry skills.”

The totality of the situation on the ground, and the extent of Moscow’s retreat from the north, remains unclear.

Although Russia has likely withdrawn units from the area, fighting continues around the strategically important cities of Kupyansk and Izyum, the UK defence ministry said in an update on Sunday.

Ukrainian commanders in the field almost certainly have been surprised by the speed and scale with which Russia has folded in Kharkiv, and that also presents dangers, Watling said. “The Russians collapsed and withdrew altogether, and I am sure the Ukrainians were not expecting that.”

Mykola Bielieskov, research fellow at the National Institute for Strategic Studies in Kyiv, said Ukraine’s military will weigh the next steps carefully.

“We still need to consolidate the gains and to clear settlements, to liberate Izyum, ensure the security of the flank from the north, from the Russians in Belgorod,” Bielieskov said. “So I would say it is better to be conservative and consolidate the gains, because to go further there are risks.”

And despite optimism for Ukraine, “it should be recalled that Luhansk, large parts of Donetsk and southern Ukraine (including Crimea) are still occupied by the Russians,” Ryan tweeted. “Subsequent Ukrainian offensives will be necessary to clear the Russians from these areas.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.