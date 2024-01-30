(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said Russia hit an electricity substation in the central Dnipropetrovsk region in the biggest drone strike since Jan. 2, which also targeted military and civilian infrastructure near the front line.

The attack caused a fire, damaging electrical equipment and disrupting power supplies, the Energy Ministry said in a statement. Industrial consumers are being connected to reserve lines while repairs are being carried out, national grid operator Ukrenergo said on Facebook, without giving details.

Russia launched 35 Shahed drones overnight, of which 15 were downed across eight regions of Ukraine, the Air Force in Kyiv said on its Telegram channel. Fuel and energy infrastructure near the front lines and other civilian and military facilities there and by the Russian border were targeted, according to the statement.

Russian forces continue to press along all contact lines as Ukraine’s counteroffensive has stalled, and have made marginal advances recently in some locations in the east, according to the Institute for the Study of War. Russia intensified air strikes on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure at the end of December, after carrying out a campaign targeting the power grid during cold weather a year ago.

