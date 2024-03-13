(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine said Russian air strikes killed and injured civilians as three cities were targeted with missiles and drones, damaging hundreds of apartments in residential blocks.

Four people were killed by a missile in Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said Wednesday morning on Telegram. Another 44 people were injured, including 12 children, he said.

Two people died in Sumy in the north with half of the apartments in a five-story building destroyed by a drone strike, while two others were killed in Myrnohrad near the eastern city of Donetsk, Ukrainian police and local government authorities said. Rescue work is continuing in all three locations to search for missing residents.

Ukraine and Russia have exchanged dozens of drone attacks in recent days, with Ukraine targeting several oil facilities as it seeks to disrupt Russia’s exports and its ability to supply fuel to the army on the front lines.

“We will inflict losses on the Russian state in response,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address late Tuesday. “Those in the Kremlin must get used to the fact that terror does not go unpunished.”

