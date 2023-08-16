The Liquor Control Board of Ontario says some customers’ data was exposed after a breach involving a third party.

A spokesperson for the LCBO told BNNBloomberg.ca in a Wednesday statement that the Crown corporation has been informed of a breach at Conversion Digital, a third-party company it uses for promotional emails.

The “unauthorized party” gained access to some personal information, mostly customer names and email addresses, the spokesperson added.

The LCBO said no password or financial information was accessed and no LCBO systems have been impacted.

“We value and respect the trust our customers place in us and regret any inconvenience or concern that this incident may have cause,” the spokesperson wrote in the statement.

In January 2023, the LCBO suffered a cyberattack that halted online sales for several days after “malicious code” was found on their site. At the time, the LCBO warned that customer data may have been compromised.