US Occupations With the Most Workers Pay Well Below Average

(Bloomberg) -- Fresh data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics found that the typical US worker earned $61,900 last year, though workers in the most predominant occupations made quite a bit less.

The annual report, released Tuesday, provides estimates on wages in around 830 different occupations. It showed that in the 12 most populous types of work, average pay was $47,329 in 2022. These jobs include retail salespersons, home health and personal care aides, fast food and counter workers, and cashiers.

Only two types of occupations among that dozen — general and operations managers at $122,860, and registered nurses at $89,010 — made more than the national average wage.

Workers have been fighting for better pay amid higher prices and average wages rose 6.1% in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the same period a year earlier, BLS data released last week showed. That’s slightly better than inflation during that time of 5.8%.

In 2022, the BLS found that there were 3.6 million retail salespersons, making it the most common job in the US and the average pay was $16.70 per hour or about $35,000 a year. The second most common job was a home health and personal care aides, and there the pay was even less at $14.87 per hour.

The top paying jobs are mostly in the health fields. Cardiologists earn an average of $421,330, orthopedic surgeons $371,400, and pediatric surgeons $362,970.

Athletes and sports competitors, earned an average of $358,080. The average chief executive made $246,440 in 2022.

At the other end of the list, the 3.3 million cashiers in the US earn $28,730 a year and the 3.3 million fast food and counter workers earn $28,130. Shampooers make the least at $27,870 per year.

By education, its estimated that 38.2% of jobs require a high school diploma for entry, and 21.9% typically require no formal educational credential. Some 40% of occupations usually require additional, postsecondary education training, including 24.5% which require a bachelor’s degree for entry.

