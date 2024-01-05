(Bloomberg) -- US job growth picked up in December and wage gains exceeded expectations, diminishing prospects for an imminent Federal Reserve interest-rate cut.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 216,000 after downward revisions to the prior two months, a Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed Friday. The unemployment rate held at 3.7% as the workforce shrank. Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% from a month earlier.

Follow the reaction in real time here on Bloomberg’s TOPLive blog

The advance in payrolls was led by health care, government, construction and leisure and hospitality. A measure of the breadth of job gains picked up.

The December figures cap a year where the labor market moderated from its breakneck post-pandemic recovery without sinking into a downturn that was widely forecast earlier in 2023. Despite Fed interest rates at a two-decade high, the resilient labor market has fueled steady consumer spending and healthy economic growth even as inflation has slowed.

After the jobs report, traders reduced bets on a Fed rate cut in March to about 50-50 odds, while Treasury yields rose and US stock futures fell.

Futures are now pricing about 135 basis points of Fed rate cuts this year, down from more than 150 basis points earlier in the week.

The demand for workers and employers’ willingness to raise pay are likely to reinforce Fed policymakers’ resolve to keep rates elevated until they see further evidence that price increases are cooling throughout the economy. The report also bolsters prospects that they can achieve a soft landing.

Read More: Fed’s Barkin Says Soft-Landing Odds Rising, Demurs on March Cut

“The overall picture is of a steady job market that is gradually cooling off,” said Kathy Jones, Charles Schwab’s chief fixed-income strategist. “But the rise in average hourly earnings could keep the Fed on hold longer than the market is pricing in.”

Despite the healthy pickup in December job growth, the report included a host of caveats.

The participation rate — the share of the population that is working or looking for work — fell by 0.3 percentage point to 62.5%, the largest monthly drop in nearly three years. The decrease was concentrated among younger and older cohorts. For those ages 25-54, participation eased 0.1 point.

It’s taking longer for unemployed Americans to find work and the number of full-time employees dropped by the most since April 2020. The data also indicated a decline in temporary-help employment to the lowest since May 2021.

A separate report out Friday from the Institute for Supply Management showed that a measure of employment among service providers plunged in December to the lowest in more than three years.

Read more: US Services Growth Slows as Employment Shrinks Most Since 2020

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The only piece of good news from December’s jobs report is the surprisingly high headline nonfarm payroll print. The rest of the report is permeated with evidence of a fast-cooling labor market: the largest drop in household employment since April 2020, a spike in the duration of unemployment spells, a drop in labor participation, more temp workers unable to find jobs, more people taking part-time work for economic reasons, and a decline in working hours.”

— Anna Wong, Eliza Winger and Estelle Ou

For the full note, click here.

Central bankers are paying close attention to how labor supply and demand dynamics are impacting wage gains. Friday’s report showed average hourly earnings increased 4.1% from December 2022. Earnings for nonsupervisory employees, who make up the majority of workers, rose 0.3% from November and 4.3% from a year earlier.

The jobs report is made up of two surveys — one of businesses and the other of households. The data incorporated annual revisions to the household survey data, which informs statistics like the unemployment rate and participation rate, but they didn’t change the overall employment picture.

--With assistance from Kristy Scheuble, Reade Pickert, Steve Matthews and Mark Niquette.

(Adds ISM services data under the video)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.