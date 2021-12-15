(Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. Chief Executive Officer Hans Vestberg tested positive for Covid-19 eight days ago and has quarantined at home since then with mild symptoms.

The telecom executive shared the information Wednesday on a webcast with employees. Vestberg, 56, said he’s fully vaccinated and that he hasn’t spread the virus to others, including his family. He credited the vaccination for his mild case and urged all employees to get shots if they haven’t yet.

“I have two days left and I’m out of quarantine,” he said. “Some have not done this and that’s why we all need to understand this is not over, this Covid-19.”

The omicron variant is prompting many companies to change plans in recent weeks. Ford Motor Co. postponed its return to office, Apple Inc. is masking again in stores and JPMorgan Chase & Co. is going virtual with its annual health-care conference. Air travel, meanwhile, is also slipping.

