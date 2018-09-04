(Bloomberg) -- WPP Plc’s new Chief Executive Officer Mark Read signaled he would spend more to revive growth at the world’s biggest advertising group.

WPP forecast a profit margin squeeze in the full year, in line with a 0.4 percentage point like-for-like decline in the first half to 13.3 percent.

It suggests Read is willing to forgo some earnings for now in order to defend business with big clients, especially in the U.S. where consumer goods giants are cutting their ad spending and as power in online advertising shifts to Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Facebook Inc.

“Our review of strategy is underway, addressing our structure, our underperforming operations, particularly in the United States, and how we position the company for the future. We will provide an update by the year end,” said Read, who was confirmed as the successor to company founder Martin Sorrell on Monday.

Read also boosted the company’s revenue outlook slightly for the year. Like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs, a key measure of WPP’s operating performance, is now expected to grow in line with the first half of the year, when it rose 0.3 percent. It had previously forecast no change.

