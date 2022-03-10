WSP Global quitting projects in Russia, reports Q4 profit and revenue up

WSP Global Inc. says it is quitting its projects in Russia and will no longer be pursuing work in the country or in Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine and the economic sanctions that have been imposed.

The Montreal-based company says its economic exposure under these assignments is not material and is expected to be under $1 million.

The decision came as WSP says its profit attributable to shareholders totalled $136.7 million or $1.08 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of $68.9 million or 61 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue in the company's fourth quarter totalled $2.89 billion, up from $2.25 billion in the last three months of 2020.

On an adjusted basis, WSP says it earned $1.46 per share, up from an adjusted profit of 82 cents per share a year earlier.