The World Trade Organization agreed Friday to set up an expert panel to resolve a row between Malaysia and the European Union over rules affecting the consumption of palm oil-based biofuels in the bloc, New Straits Times reported, citing the AFP.

Malaysia had requested a WTO arbitration panel in January, saying that the EU, and member states France and Lithuania, had imposed restrictions on the use of palm oil that violate international trade agreements, the newspaper said

Brussels blocked the initial demand for a panel, but the second request was granted Friday during a meeting of the organisation’s Dispute Settlement Board

