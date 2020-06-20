The Yankees and Mets are in talks to resume spring training in New York after it was suspended in Florida following a rise in COVID-19 cases, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

The state will review the health and safety protocols for both professional baseball teams, Cuomo said on a conference call with reporters. “I can’t remember the last time we had spring training in New York,” he said.

Baseball teams closed their facilities in Florida and Arizona — where infections are rising at a record pace — after the Philadelphia Phillies said five players tested positive and the Houston Astros reported one team member got infected, the Associated Press reported earlier.

Cuomo said he’d welcome all professional sports events to come to New York, which will help build a sense of normalcy, even without crowds. “It helps to stay at home if you can watch a ball game on TV,” he said.

The state is monitoring the number of people coming into New York from states with high-transmission rates.

The 2020 Major League Baseball season, originally scheduled to begin on March 26, has been delayed due to the pandemic. The league and its players union have still not agreed to terms for starting its season.