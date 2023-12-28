(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rallied heading into the year-end, boosted by a rotation into some of 2023’s worst-performing sectors and a supportive global backdrop.

The CSI 300 Index jumped as much as 2.6%, the most in four months, as overseas investors bought onshore equities worth 13.7 billion yuan ($1.9 billion) on a net basis in Thursday’s session. A subgauge of industrial stocks — this year’s biggest loser on the CSI 300 — surged the most, climbing more than 4%.

The upswing comes as the CSI benchmark is poised to cap an unprecedented third straight year of losses, a selloff that’s dragged valuations sharply lower and prompted some money managers to add to their holdings of the nation’s equities heading into 2024. Global equities have been gaining over the past few sessions, buoyed by bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped more than 3%.

