It certainly won’t feel like an ordinary week—everything is pretty much on hold as the nation feels its way back with King Charles III on the throne, not to mention Liz Truss getting settled in Downing Street. So here’s a little something to help get you prepped.

The big procession: Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin will be taken to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday, and will make its way Wednesday to the Palace of Westminster in London. She’ll lie in state until the funeral on Sept. 19.

The big opinion: The Queen was a fixed constant in giddily changing times and the steady heart of Britain’s odd but enduring constitution, former Sunday Times editor Martin Ivens writes in Bloomberg Opinion. She was also very much herself—familiar and a mystery at the same time. It is that which we may miss, most of all.

The big decision: Delayed. The Bank of England’s policy meeting has been deferred for a week because of the national period of mourning.

The big data: Nothing’s coming from the UK, as per above. So for your weekly data fix, check out German investor confidence and European industrial production for more signs of how the economy is responding to being starved of gas. William Wilkes reports how the German chemicals industry is coping, or not.

The big market thought: Quite a simple one. Investors are bailing out of European stock funds. Wei Li, BlackRock’s London-based global chief investment strategist, says equities haven’t fully priced in the prospect of a European recession yet.

The big signal: It’s the first full week for the new Truss administration, and few acts better display its zeal to reform how Britain sets its economic policy than the new Chancellor of the Exchequer’s decision to kick out the Treasury’s most senior civil servant.

The big awards: The Emmy Awards take place in Los Angeles. HBO leads in the nominations (140 in total) for the US TV industry’s highest honors, thanks to “Succession.” Shout out to our very own Brian Cox and Matthew Macfadyen here. Netflix hit shows “Stranger Things” and “Squid Game” will also compete for best drama series.

ICYM our Big Take: Gerry Smith and Lucas Shaw delve into why one of the world’s biggest corporations is betting big bucks ($13 billion, to be exact) on the NFL. The shoulder-padded circus comes to London for three games next month, making a mess of the turf at Wembley and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And finally, AlphaSimplex Group’s chief research strategist Kathryn Kaminski tells the “ What Goes Up” podcast why selling bonds short is a winning strategy for the quant firm.

