(Bloomberg) -- Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. has chosen long-time executive Ian Pinner to lead the company’s embattled nutrition business.

Pinner, who joined ADM in 1999 and has for the past five years worked as chief strategy and innovation officer, replaces Vince Macciocchi, who plans to retire at the end of this year, the company said in a statement. The appointment is effective immediately.

ADM, one of the world’s largest agricultural commodities traders, has over the past decade diversified into products such as pet food, veggie burgers and probiotics as part of its efforts to unlock growth. The push into nutrition was fueled by multi-billion dollar acquisitions, including of European natural ingredient maker Wild Flavors and Neovia, a maker of pet food and animal feed. Still, profits have trailed expectations amid lagging demand for plant-based food and animal feed.

“Ian is a natural fit to step into this important role,” Chief Executive Officer Juan Luciano said in the statement. “He has had a successful 24-year career at ADM leading significant P&Ls across multiple businesses and geographies.”

Pinner, whose previous ADM roles include chief growth officer, president of global cocoa and chocolate and president of ADM grain, has led the company’s merger and acquisition efforts over the past few years.

