(Bloomberg) -- AGL Energy Ltd. could announce a strategic review of the company as soon as Monday amid doubts over its planned split, The Australian newspaper reported.

The Sydney-based utility is considering options as a proposal to separate its coal plants into a new company may not have enough shareholder support to proceed, according to the newspaper, citing unidentified sources.

Billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes and other investors have spoken out against the demerger ahead of a shareholder vote on June 15. The Atlassian Corp. founder’s Grok Ventures investment arm has taken over about 11% of AGL, a stake he is using to unwind the company’s plan and push for more aggressive climate action.

AGL’s advisers have discussed delaying the split and launching a strategic review to buy time and explore other options, the Australian Financial Review reported, without saying where it got the information.

