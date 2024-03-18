(Bloomberg) -- An alliance that includes Airbus SE, EasyJet Plc and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is calling for more funding from the UK government for the aviation industry to be hydrogen-ready by 2050.

The Hydrogen in Aviation alliance called for more public funding to scale technologies and build the necessary infrastructure for hydrogen-powered flight, according to a report released on Monday. The alliance also urged airports to develop hydrogen plans.

Hydrogen has emerged as a potential alternative to jet fuel as the aviation sector faces pressure to cut emissions and reduce fossil fuel use. The technology is still years away from commercial service, and the aviation industry says that infrastructure and regulations need to be in place for hydrogen-powered aircraft to be viable.

While the UK has made breakthroughs in hydrogen-powered technology, “these advances will be inconsequential if we fail to complement them with the appropriate skills, infrastructure, investment and regulation needed to support hydrogen aviation,” EasyJet Chief Executive Officer Johan Lundgren, who is first chair of the alliance, said in a statement.

Airbus is developing a hydrogen-powered turboprop that would seat about 100 people, potentially with electric motors powered by hydrogen fuel cells. Airbus expects to have the engine technology locked down by 2025 or 2026, with an official program kickoff around 2027 or 2028, Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said last month.

The alliance — formed last summer — said medium-term recommendations between 2027 and 2030 include putting in place regulations and standards as well as a hydrogen transition fund for airports and airlines. The government also should offer incentives to carriers for operating hydrogen-powered aircraft, it said.

“One of the challenges from investors — this is not a short-term return,” Lundgren told reporters Monday. “Investment needs to be looked upon in longer time frame.”

A complete network of airports with hydrogen facilities should be ready between 2031 and 2050, the alliance said. GKN Aerospace, Ørsted and startup ZeroAvia are some of the other alliance members.

