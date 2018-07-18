(Bloomberg) -- Alcoa Corp., the biggest U.S. aluminum producer, lowered its 2018 profit projection because of tariffs on imported aluminum, higher energy costs and current prices.

The company expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $3 billion to $3.2 billion, down from its previous estimate of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion. At the same time, the Pittsburgh-based company reported higher-than-expected sales and earnings for the second quarter.

Investors are looking for guidance on the impact of U.S. import tariffs, with metal prices and producer shares languishing amid growing concern that a trade war could hamper economic growth. Aluminum has slipped about 25 percent from an almost seven-year high reached in April in the wake of U.S. sanctions on Russian producer United Co. Rusal.

In the second quarter, Alcoa incurred $15 million of costs for tariffs on imports from its foreign operations for U.S. sale. Alcoa’s imports were primarily from Canada, where the U.S. government’s Section 232 tariffs became effective on June 1, 2018.

“Uncertainty continues to exist in the global supply chain due to U.S. tariffs and ongoing alumina supply disruptions in the Atlantic region,” the company said in a statement Wednesday.

Alcoa fell 5 percent to $45.62 at 4:22 p.m. after the close of regular trading in New York. The shares declined 11 percent this year through the close.

