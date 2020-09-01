Amazon.com Inc. posted and abruptly deleted a job listing on its site for analysts to research “labor organizing threats against the company” and compile information that could be used to seek restraining orders against activists.

Labor activists said the posting suggests Amazon is trying to prevent workers from collective bargaining to improve their pay and working conditions. Amazon employs thousands of hourly warehouse workers who pack and ship orders, which has made it a target of union organizers.

“This job description is proof that Amazon intends to continue on this course,” said Dania Rajendra, director of Athena, a frequent critic of Amazon that advocates for workers. “The public deserves to know whether Amazon will continue to fill these positions, even if they’re no longer publicly posted.”

An Amazon spokeswoman said the job posting was not an accurate description of the role, was made in error and “has since been corrected.” Forbes and other publications reported on the listing earlier.

Amazon has emerged as a key lifeline during the Covid-19 pandemic that helped people get food and household supplies they needed while avoiding crowded stores. It has also been criticized by workers and advocacy groups that say it did not take adequate precautions to protect employees, and accuses the company of firing people who spoke out.