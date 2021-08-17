Annual pace of housing starts in Canada slowed in July: CMHC
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in July fell compared with June.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in July fell compared with June.
Oxford Properties Group agreed to buy a portfolio of industrial properties from KKR & Co. for about $2.2 billion as online shopping continues to drive investors toward warehouses.
U.S. single-family home rental prices jumped 7.5% in June, showing no sign of abating amid a hot housing market and construction lags.
China Evergrande Group founder Hui Ka Yan has stepped down as chairman of the conglomerate’s onshore property unit.
A new top 100 list is a reminder that the best places can be close to home.
41m ago
The Canadian Press
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in July fell compared with June.
The national housing agency says the annual pace of starts fell to 272,176 units in July compared with 281,200 in June.
The drop came as the pace of urban starts edged down 0.65 per cent in July to 249,001.
The annual rate of urban starts for apartments, condos and other types of multiple-unit housing projects fell 3.1 per cent to 184,759, while the pace of single-detached urban starts rose 7.1 per cent to 64,242.
CMHC estimated rural starts at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 23,175.
The six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 286,620 in July, down from 293,085 in June.