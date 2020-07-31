Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Commodities Videos

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    {{ currentStream.Desc }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Jul 31, 2020

    Arc Resources posts second-quarter loss of US$31.4 million

    The Associated Press

    Fort McMurray

    The Syncrude Canada Ltd. facility stands in the Athabasca oil sands near Fort McMurray, Alberta, Canada, on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. N , Ben Nelms/Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    CALGARY, Alberta -- Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of US$31.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of nine cents US per share.

    The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of US$157.2 million in the period.

    The company's shares closed at US$4.18. A year ago, they were trading at US$4.83.