Arc Resources posts second-quarter loss of US$31.4 million

The Associated Press

CALGARY, Alberta -- Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of US$31.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of nine cents US per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of US$157.2 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at US$4.18. A year ago, they were trading at US$4.83.