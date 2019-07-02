Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is firing back at Nike Inc. (NKE.N) after the shoe company said it was pulling Fourth of July sneakers from stores because they feature a “Betsy Ross Flag” that some view as offensive.

Ducey tweeted that he was “embarrassed” for Nike and said he had “ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars” that the state was planning to offer the company to open a manufacturing plant near Phoenix.

Nike is expected to build a new multimillion-dollar plant in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear. The facility would employ more than 500 workers within five years of opening, according to a report in the Arizona Republic.

A representative for Nike wasn’t immediately available to comment outside of business hours.

--With assistance from Olivia Rockeman.

Today was supposed to be a good day in Arizona, with the announcement of a major @Nike investment in Goodyear, AZ. THREAD—>

1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

And then this news broke yesterday afternoon. 2/https://t.co/NmM8OPGR0G — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

Words cannot express my disappointment at this terrible decision. I am embarrassed for Nike. 3/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

Nike is an iconic American brand and American company. This country, our system of government and free enterprise have allowed them to prosper and flourish. 4/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

Instead of celebrating American history the week of our nation’s independence, Nike has apparently decided that Betsy Ross is unworthy, and has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism. 5/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

It is a shameful retreat for the company. American businesses should be proud of our country’s history, not abandoning it. 6/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

Nike has made its decision, and now we’re making ours. I’ve ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here. 7/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

Arizona’s economy is doing just fine without Nike. We don’t need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation’s history. 8/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019