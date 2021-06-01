(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a steady open Wednesday after U.S. equities inched lower as the tussle between economic optimism and inflation concern continues to play out in markets.

Futures edged up in Japan and Australia but dipped in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed with small losses after U.S. manufacturing data topped estimates but also signaled supply shortages and labor constraints.

Crude oil rose to its highest in more than two years, with the OPEC+ alliance forecasting a tightening global crude market and a nuclear deal with Iran still up in the air. Treasury yields edged up.

The dollar was steady in early Asian trading. The lira fell to fresh record lows against the greenback after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed calls for lower interest rates.

Global stocks are looking for fresh catalysts as they hover at record highs. Concerns linger that the recovery from the pandemic will stoke inflation and prompt central banks to pare back policy support earlier than anticipated. Traders await key U.S. payrolls data Friday for a steer on the outlook.

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said there are risks on both sides of monetary policy as the U.S. economy surges ahead while millions of people are unemployed.

“Investors would see a surge in payrolls growth as a sign that the Fed is more likely to move,” said Lauren Goodwin, portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments.

Here are key events to watch this week:

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan speak Wednesday

U.S. employment report for May on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

Nikkie 225 futures rose 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index future rose 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.47 per dollar

The offshore yuan traded at 6.3830 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.2215

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.61%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.1% to $67.72 a barrel

Gold was at $1,900.33 an ounce

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.