(Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks are set to decline Tuesday amid concern that a surge in global coronavirus cases could crimp the nascent economic recovery and ahead of key runoff elections in the U.S. Gold rallied.

Futures indicated shares in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong will open weaker. The S&P 500 Index suffered its worst decline to start a year since 2016 and the biggest drop in almost 10 weeks. The Cboe Volatility Index -- a gauge of expected price swings for the S&P 500 known as the VIX -- surged the most since October. The dollar and Treasuries were steady. The pound tanked as England entered its third lockdown.

Elsewhere, oil sank as OPEC+ talks were unexpectedly suspended on Monday after a majority of members, including Saudi Arabia, opposed Russia’s proposal for a February supply hike. Bitcoin’s rally fizzled out as the famously volatile cryptocurrency sank as much as 17%.

Tuesday’s runoff elections in Georgia, which could determine whether Democrats have control of Congress to push President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda, is also weighing on market sentiment.

Meanwhile, global coronavirus infections topped 85 million. Daily cases in the U.S. jumped to a record of nearly 300,000 following the New Year holiday, and an easier-to-spread variant detected for the first time last week could intensify the surge.

“Equity markets will remain sensitive to developments tied to the pandemic that have held the U.S. and global economy hostage for nearly a year,” John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer, wrote in a note. “Should the Democrats win both seats, we expect the S&P 500 to become vulnerable to a downdraft in the neighborhood of 6% to 10%” from the end of 2020, he added.

Markets are also watching the 10-year breakeven rate for Treasuries, which shows traders see U.S. inflation averaging at least 2% per year over the coming decade -- the first time expectations have climbed that high since 2018.

What to watch this week:

On Tuesday, the state of Georgia holds a run-off election for two U.S. Senate seats that will decide control of the chamber.

U.S. Congress meets to count electoral votes and declare the winner of the 2020 Presidential election Wednesday.

FOMC minutes out Wednesday.

U.S. unemployment report for December is due Friday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 decreased 1.5%.

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.8%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures dropped 0.5%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures fell 1.2%.

Currencies

The yen was at 103.16 per dollar.

The offshore yuan jumped 0.8% to 6.4528 per dollar.

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro increased 0.3% to $1.2251.

The pound slumped 0.8% to $1.3568.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 0.91%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.6% to $47.27 a barrel.

Gold rose 2.3% to $1,942.34 an ounce.

