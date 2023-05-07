(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares were poised to climb Monday after a chaotic week for financial markets ended Friday with a rebound in US regional banks and a rally in risk assets.

Solid jobs data has tempered fears of a US recession, improving sentiment that saw Treasuries fall and Wall Street’s favorite volatility gauge, the VIX, snap a four-day surge.

Equity futures pointed to gains of slightly less than 1% in Hong Kong and Australia. Contracts for Japan were marginally lower as traders there return from national holidays.

The advance on Wall Street halted the S&P 500’s longest losing streak since February, with the gauge climbing 1.9%. The KBW Bank Index of financial heavyweights rebounded from its lowest since September 2020.

The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.1%, with strong earnings at Apple Inc. helping lift the megacap tech space as the world’s most-valuable company climbed almost 5%.

Major currencies were little changed in early trading on Monday after a gauge of dollar strength ended last week down 0.6%. Bond yields rose in New Zealand following the higher Treasury yields Friday.

The US jobs data showed hiring and worker pay gains accelerated in April in signs of labor-market resilience and inflationary pressures in the face of headwinds.

The strong figures also increase chances the Federal Reserve will hold rates higher for longer, and potentially keep the door open to an 11th straight hike in June.

Rates on swap contracts linked to Fed meetings — which on Thursday briefly priced in a cut in July — moved higher, to levels consistent with a stable policy rate until September — followed by at least two quarter-point cuts by year-end.

Despite Friday’s stock rebound, investors still have much to worry about. The rout in US bank shares has the S&P 500 financials index on the verge of falling back below its 2007 peak.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sees “simply no good options” for solving the debt limit stalemate in Washington without Congress lifting the cap. She even cautioned that resorting to the 14th Amendment would provoke a constitutional crisis.

Investors will be awaiting the release this week of the core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy and is closely watched by the Fed. It is projected to show a 5.5% increase in April from a year ago.

In Asia, attention will swing to China’s trade figures due in the first half of the week and inflation numbers set for release on Thursday.

Key events this week:

US wholesale inventories, Monday

US President Joe Biden scheduled to meet with congressional leaders on debt limit, Tuesday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks to Economic Club of New York, Tuesday

US CPI, Wednesday

China PPI, CPI, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, industrial production, GDP, Thursday

US PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Group of Seven finance minister and central bank governors meet in Japan, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed Governor Philip Jefferson and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard participate in panel discussion on monetary policy at Stanford University, Friday.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 7:14 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.9% Friday.

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.1%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.9%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.8%

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.1021

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 134.96 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9203 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6754

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $28,798.42

Ether fell 0.7% to $1,906.77

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 3.44% on Friday

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $71.75 a barrel

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.