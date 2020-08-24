(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked poised for modest gains after U.S. equities rose to a record high on optimism about treatments for the coronavirus. Treasuries retreated.

Futures pointed higher in Japan and Australia, though slipped in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 notched another all-time high as optimism mounted that the virus wouldn’t hamper growth. The Nasdaq Composite also closed at a record for a second consecutive session. Companies that benefit from a more robust economic recovery led the gains such as Carnival Corp. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. The dollar strengthened.

Investors have turned their focus to the potential for vaccine developments as economies reopen. Moderna Inc. said it’s near a deal to supply at least 80 million vaccine doses to the European Union, as the spread of cases accelerates across Europe. That comes after U.S. President Donald Trump said a treatment based on blood plasma donated by people who’ve recovered from Covid-19 will be expanded.

Meanwhile, new infections in Florida slowed to the lowest level since mid-June, a sign the outbreak is easing after a summer spike. Arizona, another U.S. Sun Belt state coping with a surge in infections, reported no deaths for the second time in a week.

“A steady flow of progress with COVID-19 treatments/vaccines is delivering the latest boost to risk appetite,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note. He cautioned that “market breadth however does not support the surge to record high territory for U.S. indexes.”

Markets are also awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s scheduled speech on Thursday about the Fed’s long-awaited monetary policy framework review, which has focused on a new inflation strategy.

Elsewhere, oil rallied and gasoline surged to a five-month high as energy companies suspended offshore operations and refiners shuttered Gulf Coast plants with Tropical Storm Laura expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall later this week. Gold traded below $1,950 an ounce.

Here are some key events coming up:

Earnings from companies including, ICBC, PetroChina, HP Inc., Royal Bank of Canada, Best Buy and Dollar General.

The U.S. Republican National Convention begins Monday.

The Bank of Korea sets monetary policy and will hold a briefing on Thursday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks at event on Thursday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index climbed 1%.

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.6%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures gained 0.7%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index contracts earlier fell 0.4%.

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 105.98 per dollar.

The offshore yuan traded at 6.9131 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.1%.

The euro was at $1.1789.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 0.65%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 0.1% to $42.39 a barrel.

Gold depreciated was at $1,928.90 an ounce after falling 0.6%.

Silver depreciated 1.3% to $26.45 per ounce.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.