Do severance packages include bonuses in Ontario?
SPONSORED: Being laid off unexpectedly can be disorienting and stressful. In addition to managing the shock of job loss, fired employees often face a flurry of practical concerns, including understanding their severance package and what's included in it.
BNN Bloomberg Picks
5:40
Reddit investors should be careful following IPO, expert says
4:24
EXCLUSIVE: Alberta premier talks book-balancing, says Feds should 'stay in their lane'
6:46
Office real estate faces 'reckoning' amid other tailwinds: research director
9:01
Snowmobiles finally get the Tesla treatment
6:40
Big changes are coming to how Canadians bank, but adoption likely to be slow
4:41
'It’s not tax free': Expert tips for reporting income from side hustles
10h ago
Higher chocolate prices part of wider trend as climate, other factors disrupt supply5:14
Higher chocolate prices part of wider trend as climate, other factors disrupt supply
Higher chocolate prices this Easter after bad crops on the other side of the world are just the latest example of disruptions in the food supply chain, a trend experts say consumers are noticing in growing numbers.
6h ago5:55
Manulife strikes $5.8B reinsurance deal with RGA Life
Manulife Financial Corp. struck another deal to offload some of its less-profitable assets, agreeing to reinsure $5.8 billion of Canadian policies with RGA Life Reinsurance Co. of Canada.
10h ago6:05
How digitally savvy theft has invaded trucking
A spike in freight crime comes in lockstep with a ramp-up of more sophisticated, digitally savvy tactics that revolve around identity theft and drain the economy of millions of dollars.
5h ago5:35
Former Toronto mayor John Tory to rejoin Rogers Communications board of directors
Former Toronto mayor John Tory is set to rejoin the board of directors at Rogers Communications Inc.
3h ago9:01
Bombardier borrows US$750M in boosted junk-bond offering
Canadian private-jet maker Bombardier Inc. sold a $750 million junk bond Friday to help refinance debt due in 2026, raising the size of the offering and getting slightly better terms than it initially expected.
Mar 21
Bank of Canada sees quantitative tightening ending in 20257:18
Bank of Canada sees quantitative tightening ending in 2025
A Bank of Canada official said quantitative tightening will likely end in 2025, at which point the central bank will consider purchasing assets in both primary and secondary debt markets.
5h ago7:12
Gildan investor blasts board's sale process as 'unintelligent'
Some major shareholders of Gildan Activewear Inc. are criticizing the sale process the board is conducting, blasting the move as unwise and ill-timed amid a fight over control of the company.
-
Mar 224:37
Canada government spending growing twice the pace of revenue
Canadian government spending is growing faster than revenue while interest payments are continuing to climb, as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland prepares to deliver her budget next month.
Mar 22
Lululemon remains a long-term option despite shaky quarters: analyst5:43
Lululemon remains a long-term option despite shaky quarters: analyst
Despite troubling sentiment in the earnings calls for both Nike and Lululemon, one analyst believes they’re still strong long-term stock options.
3h ago4:53
Rob Lauzon's Top Picks: March 25, 2024
Top picks from Rob Lauzon, chief investment officer at Middlefield Capital Corporation.
9h ago6:25
Northland Power CEO Mike Crawley to step down later this year
Northland Power Inc. says chief executive Mike Crawley will step down from the top job later this year.
2h ago5:09
CPKC's Creel sees compensation jump to $20 million after railway merger
The head of Canada's second-biggest railway enjoyed a big jump in compensation after a historic year for the company as it integrated a major acquisition.
Mar 19
Ottawa should keep its 'hands off' pension funds, says former OTPP head10:27
Ottawa should keep its 'hands off' pension funds, says former OTPP head
The former head of one of Canada’s largest pension plans says the federal government should avoid telling Canadian pension funds where to direct capital, despite recent calls encouraging them to invest more at home.
Mar 16:56
AtkinsRealis to sell Linxon joint venture after beating earnings expectations
AtkinsRéalis chief executive Ian Edwards announced the engineering firm is looking to sell its money-losing joint venture with Hitachi Energy after beating earnings expectations and notching a record services backlog last quarter.
7h ago7:25
Lightspeed CEO Dasilva says company is 'open' to going private
The head of Canada’s Lightspeed Commerce Inc. said recent talks about a potential private equity buyout of payments firm Nuvei Corp. have him thinking about whether his company should do the same.
6h ago4:09
Taseko Mines signs deal to consolidate its ownership of the Gibraltar mine
Taseko Mines Ltd. has signed a deal to buy the 12.5 per cent interest in the Gibraltar mine it does not already own from Dowa Metals & Mining Co. Ltd. and Furukawa Co. Ltd.