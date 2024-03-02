(Bloomberg) -- Australia will consult with media organizations after Meta Platforms Inc. said it would wind down the Facebook News tab from April.

“The government will look at all the options that are available to us,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Saturday in an interview on Australian television’s Weekend Sunrise program. “Journalism is really important. And journalists need to be paid for the work that they do.”

In 2021, Australia passed a world-first law to force digital companies to pay local publishers for news content, resulting in a news blackout before a compromise was reached. The Facebook News tab, which lets users see headlines and stories, will be “deprecated” in the US and Australia in early April, Meta said in a blog post on Thursday. The company previously stopped promoting news content for users in the UK, Germany and France.

Meta said that fewer users are turning to Facebook for news and that it will not enter into new commercial deals when existing agreements with publishers expire. Facebook users will still be able to share links to news stories, it said.

The current deals with the California-based company are worth almost A$250 million ($163 million) a year for local publishers, the News Corp.-owned Australian newspaper said on Saturday.

