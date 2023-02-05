(Bloomberg) -- Newcrest Mining Ltd. received an indicative takeover proposal from US-based Newmont Corp. in a potential deal that values Australia’s biggest gold miner at about $17 billion.

The offer is equivalent to A$27.16 a share, a 21% premium to Friday’s close, Newcrest said in a regulatory filing Monday. The board is considering the proposal, under which shareholders would receive 0.38 Newmont share for each Newcrest share held.

Colorado-based Newmont, a gold specialist, had made an earlier bid offfering an exchange ratio of 0.363, which Newcrest’s board rejected, the company said.

The approach comes in the middle of Newcrest’s search for a new chief executive officer following the resignation of Sandeep Biswas in December. Sherry Duhe, former chief financial officer of oil and gas producer Woodside Energy Group, is acting CEO until a permanent replacement is found.

Newcrest has engaged JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Gresham Advisory Partners Ltd. as its financial advisers and Herbert Smith Freehills as its legal adviser. Its shares have gained 8.8% this year, taking the Melbourne-based company’s market capitalization to A$20 billion ($13.8 billion).

