Bayer AG shares drooped after a California court denied an effort to prevent the state from listing the herbicide Roundup, made by the German company’s Monsanto Co. acquisition, as a known carcinogen.

The California Supreme Court declined on Wednesday to hear Monsanto’s arguments for why Roundup, the world’s most widely used herbicide, doesn’t belong on the state’s list of chemicals known to cause cancer. The California Court of Appeal, Fifth District, had rejected the U.S. company’s arguments in April.

Bayer’s US$63 billion Monsanto purchase has opened the German drugmaker up to legal risks. A San Francisco state jury last week awarded a former groundskeeper US$289 million on his claim that exposure to Roundup caused his cancer, and thousands of additional cases are pending. Meanwhile, Bayer is also facing lawsuits in the U.S. over dicamba, another herbicide in Monsanto’s portfolio.

“The perception is that a huge wave of lawsuits and penalty payments are rolling toward Bayer,” said Markus Mayer, an analyst with Baader Bank AG. “This sentiment is right now what you see in the share price.”

Bayer’s shares dropped as much as 5.9 per cent in Frankfurt, and the company has lost about 15 billion euros ($17 billion) in market value this week, since the jury’s award in the Roundup case.

The German company has taken a swift hit after acquiring Monsanto to secure a place atop the quickly consolidating market for seeds and crop chemicals alongside China National Chemical Corp. and DowDuPont Inc. Farmers in Arkansas and South Dakota filed class-action lawsuits in St. Louis against Monsanto, seeking compensation for damages they claim are linked to Monsanto’s herbicide dicamba, German business newspaper WirtschaftsWoche said on Thursday. The lawsuits had been previously reported in the U.S.

Like Roundup, dicamba is sprayed on fields that have been planted with seeds that are resistant to the chemical. Farmers say it has harmed adjacent crops after drifting over from fields planted with the resistant seeds. BASF SE and DowDuPont also make dicamba.

A spokesman from Bayer didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment. The company has said that “the weight of scientific evidence,” along with real-world and regulatory experience show that glyphosate, the main chemical in Roundup, is safe.