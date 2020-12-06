(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration should name an African American to fill at least one of the remaining two top cabinet positions, said Representative Karen Bass, a California Democrat who chairs the Congressional Black Caucus.

“It would be great if he did it for defense secretary, and there are two individuals that the Congressional Black Caucus would like to put forward -- Lloyd Austin and Jeh Johnson,” she said in an interview Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Austin is a retired four-star general and Johnson was homeland security secretary from 2013 to 2017.

President-elect Joe Biden has filled two of the so-called big four cabinet positions -- Antony Blinken for secretary of state and Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary -- both of whom are white. For the other two positions -- attorney general and defense secretary, Bass said Biden needs to consider Black candidates, and the Congressional Black Caucus is meeting with the Biden administration weekly on upcoming appointments.

Despite making history by naming Senator Kamala Harris as the first Black and Indian-American woman for vice president, Biden has drawn criticism from minority advocates including Representative James Clyburn of South Carolina and other Black lawmakers that there are not enough Black and Latino people in his inner circle.

“There’s many more positions and I certainly hope to see more African Americans in those positions, at the highest level,” said Bass, who was among the Black women Biden considered for the vice-presidential slot on the ticket.

Bass also reiterated her call for California governor Gavin Newsom to appoint a Black woman to replace Senator Kamala Harris after she is sworn in as vice president in January. Harris’s term runs through January 2023.

Bass pointed out there will be no Black woman in the Senate after Harris’s departure, and she said in an earlier Fox interview that she would be open to the possibility of taking the senator’s place.

When it comes to mobilizing the Black population to get vaccines, there need to be African-American voices, and having Dr. Anthony Fauci as the advocate is not sufficient, Bass said. The Black community historically has a poor history with the medical profession and many are skeptical of the Covid-19 vaccines. “African Americans would pay attention to Black doctors,” she said.

