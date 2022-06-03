(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden says he has “no direct plans” to visit Saudi Arabia but that he would likely meet with the kingdom’s leaders if a trip to the region came together.

“I have no direct plans at the moment,” to visit Saudi Arabia, Biden said Friday in Delaware. “There is a possibility that I would be going to meet with both the Israelis and some Arab countries at the time, including, I expect, would be -- Saudi Arabia would be included in that if I did go.”

Biden said he’s been working on bringing more peace to the region, while adding, “I’m not going to change my view on human rights.”

Asked if he would be open to meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he replied: “We’re getting way ahead of ourselves here.”

