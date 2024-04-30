De Cos Says ECB June Cut Looks Appropriate If Price View Remains

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank will probably begin lowering borrowing costs at its June meeting, Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos said.

“Given inflation projections for 2025 and 2026, the ECB considers that, if estimates stay in place, it will be convenient to start in June reducing the current level of monetary policy restriction,” the Spanish central bank chief said Tuesday, according to a presentation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.