(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s campaign plans to ramp up attacks on Donald Trump’s economic agenda for a second term, a shift from its current focus on the former president’s actions when he occupied the White House.

Biden’s staff plan to circulate memos Thursday during the president’s State of the Union address contrasting his second-term agenda with Trump’s, hitting proposals by the Republican candidate’s allies to repeal health care policies, roll back climate laws and cut taxes for the wealthy.

“Unlike Donald Trump, Americans have to actually pay their bills and they can’t afford his disastrous plans to increase theirs,” Biden campaign spokesperson Sarafina Chitika said in a statement.

Polls suggests Biden’s attacks on Trump’s actions as president have yet to resonate with voters, who have a rosier view of his administration than they did four years ago. Americans also rate Biden’s leadership poorly, a perception the president must reverse in order to stop Trump from retaking the White House.

Four in 10 voters said Trump’s policies benefited them personally compared with 18% who said the same about Biden’s policies, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll conducted in February.

“We got a lot of credit for the economy, a lot of credit for our foreign policy,” Trump said at a Super Tuesday victory party.

The State of the Union is a chance for Biden to recast the election debate from a referendum on his presidency to a choice between Trump and him. Biden is expected to pitch Americans on his agenda for a second term, and his campaign will simultaneously amplify the differences with Trump.

The economic policy memos obtained by Bloomberg News argue Trump’s second-term plans would raise health care costs, citing the former president’s stated desire to look at “alternatives” to former President Barack Obama’s health care law. Trump tried and failed to repeal the law during his presidency.

Trump allies have also taken aim at Biden’s law allowing the federal government to negotiate drug prices for Medicare recipients as well as federal housing assistance. The document says those changes would result in “rising costs for everyone.”

One memo resurfaces Trump’s 2020 comment that he would “be cutting” Social Security and Medicare. Over the past year, Trump has said he would not slash the popular entitlement programs and attacked other Republicans who raised the idea as a way of cutting deficits and debt.

Biden’s team also argues Trump’s agenda will provide handouts for the richest Americans, citing his vow to end clean-energy tax credits and his promise to make the individual tax cuts — that heavily benefited the wealthy — permanent.

