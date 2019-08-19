(Bloomberg) -- Lars Larsen, the founder of household retail chain Jysk and one of Denmark’s richest men, has died. He was 71.

Larsen died in his home in Silkeborg, western Denmark, on Monday, the company said in a statement. He had stepped down as chairman of the company two months ago after being diagnosed with cancer. His son Jacob Brunsborg, 47, has replaced him as chairman.

Larsen founded the company in 1979. He had amassed a fortune of about 30 billion kroner ($4.5 billion), which made him one of Denmark’s four wealthiest people, according to broadcaster DR.

To contact the reporter on this story: Morten Buttler in Copenhagen at mbuttler@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Christian Wienberg at cwienberg@bloomberg.net, Tasneem Hanfi Brögger

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.