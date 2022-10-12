(Bloomberg) -- A Bank of England spokesperson Wednesday pointed towards earlier comments made by Governor Andrew Bailey that the central bank will end its program of emergency bond purchases on Friday, amid a report that the BOE could extend the deadline.

Bailey said Tuesday that fund managers have to cut vulnerable positions before the support ends as he looks to enforce market discipline despite traders and asset managers pricing in longer term support.

“My message to the funds involved and all the firms is you’ve got three days left now,” Bailey said at the Institute of International Finance annual meeting in Washington on Tuesday. “You’ve got to get this done.”

The spokesperson, who was responding to an emailed request for comment, declined to comment on the earlier Financial Times story that the BOE informed some lenders on Tuesday that it was prepared to extend the facility past the deadline. Those talks, the paper said, took place before Bailey insisted on the deadline in a speech on Tuesday.

The BOE started buying long-dated bonds late last month as an emergency measure to ensure pension funds exposed to so-called liability-driven investment strategies could clear their positions after the British government triggered a market rout by announcing £45 billion ($50 billion) of unfunded tax cuts. The plan was always due to expire at the end of this week and Bailey signaled he wants to stick to that timetable.

The strict deadline puts investors worldwide on notice that some of the pension funds managing £1.8 trillion ($2 trillion) in defined-benefit schemes may again cause turmoil in the gilt market.

Read More: Bailey Triggers Pound Selloff With Pledge to End BOE Support (1)

(Adds details throughout.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.