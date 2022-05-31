(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. has reached out to Singapore Airlines Ltd. to discuss potential compensation for failing to deliver its long-delayed 777X aircraft on time, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the city-state’s flag carrier.

“When the delay was foreseen you can imagine that Boeing would have reached out to us for early compensations,” Goh Choon Phong said in an interview with Bloomberg at the carrier’s new lounge at Changi Airport Tuesday. “Obviously, we expect Boeing to help us in the interim to make sure that we continue to be able to deploy the right capacity.”

Boeing in April delayed deliveries of 777X jets to 2025, five years later than expected, prompting some plane lessors to suggest the product’s future is in doubt. The US planemaker -- which offers the model in two variants -- won’t resume production until 2023, leading to speculation some buyers may cancel orders or switch to Airbus SE’s A350 jets.

Singapore Airlines had 31 of the 777Xs, Boeing’s largest aircraft, on order.

“We are a very important customer to Boeing. I’m sure Boeing will tell you that too,” Goh said, adding that any conversations between the two are confidential. “There are conversations on what is the impact of the delay.”

A Singapore-based representative for Boeing said the company doesn’t comment on customer discussions.

Singapore Airlines is also due to take delivery of three Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners this year, but that model has grappled with structural glitches since 2020 and deliveries are stalled. Goh didn’t specify whether there were compensation talks for delays in 787 deliveries as well.

