(Bloomberg) -- A son of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro is among the targets of a police operation in Rio de Janeiro as an investigation widens into the alleged misuse of the country’s spying agency.

Carlos Bolsonaro, a councilman in Rio and close confidant of his father, is being investigated for allegedly receiving surveillance information obtained by the agency, known as Abin, on political opponents of the right-wing leader, according to a person with knowledge of the probe.

Police agents carried out search and seizure orders in his home and cabinet in Rio de Janeiro, the person added, requesting anonymity because details of the operation are not public. The federal police confirmed in a statement it was fulfilling court orders related to the Abin investigation, without naming Carlos or any of its targets.

Last week, it raided the home of Abin’s former head as part of an investigation into illegal monitoring of members of the Supreme Court.

Legal problems involving Bolsonaro and his inner circle have been piling up since he left office in 2022. The former president faces investigations over whether he played a role in the Jan. 8, 2023 riots in Brasilia, when his supporters stormed major government buildings in an apparent effort to overturn his defeat to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Read More: Bolsonaro to Be Banned From Public Office for Eight Years

He is also being investigated for allegedly participating in a plot to bug the judge spearheading investigations against him, and for allegedly trying to sell expensive jewelry and other gifts he received as president. Earlier this month, Brazil’s comptroller general found that Bolsonaro was issued falsified Covid-19 vaccine records.

The federal police operation was first reported by local media, including O Globo newspaper.

Carlos Bolsonaro is in Angra dos Reis, on the coast of Rio de Janeiro, with his father and brothers.

The family didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Updates with federal police confirming operation and source confirming Carlos Bolsonaro is among its targets, starting in second paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.