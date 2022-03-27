(Bloomberg) -- Stocks looked set for a cautious start Monday as Russia’s war in Ukraine pushes into a second month and questions swirl about the economic impact of tighter U.S. monetary policy to fight high inflation.

Equity futures were steady for the U.S. and earlier pointed to muted opens in Japan and Australia. China’s planned Covid-linked lockdown in Shanghai may sap the mood when markets in Hong Kong and the mainland begin trading later.

Sovereign yields jumped in Australia and New Zealand amid pressure on bonds stemming from concerns about price pressures and tightening monetary policy.

The fixed-income selloff pushed the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield to almost 2.5% last week, past a technical trend line that has effectively served as a ceiling since the late 1980s.

Crude oil retreated to about $111 a barrel. The dollar was mixed against major peers, with the yen around a six-year low against the greenback.

The war continues to disrupt the supplies of key commodities, stoking inflation risks that are contributing to expectations of more aggressive Federal Reserve monetary-policy tightening. That backdrop has the potential to inject further volatility across stocks, bonds and currencies.

“The Fed is trying to create a Goldilocks scenario by engineering a soft landing,” Saira Malik, chief investment officer at Nuveen, said on Bloomberg Television. “The equity markets are buying it and the bond markets aren’t.”

Malik said she expects only a moderate impact on global growth from the war in Ukraine and added that economic expansion will be strong enough to overcome inflation.

In-person talks between Ukrainian and Russian negotiating teams will resume this week, according to officials. Meanwhile, U.S. officials are in damage control after President Joe Biden said Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. doesn’t have a strategy of regime change.

Global shares have recovered from the lows sparked by the invasion, but questions remain about the durability of the advance.

It may be that what we’re seeing is “more a bear-market rally,” Chris Weston, head of research with Pepperstone Financial Pty, wrote in a note. He added that investment flows related to portfolio rebalancing at the end of March and the first quarter could lead to “big and questionable moves.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were steady as of 7:08 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1% Friday

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.4%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 1.3% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 122.17 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3894 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1% Friday

The euro was at $1.0981

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 2.47%

Australia’s 10-year yield rose 10 basis points to 2.88%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $113.90 a barrel

Gold was at $1,958.29 an ounce

