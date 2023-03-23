{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    6h ago

    BRP reports $365.1M Q4 profit, revenue up 31% compared with year ago

    The Canadian Press

    Mike Archibald discusses BRP Inc

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    BRP Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $365.1 million, up from $209.6 million a year earlier, as its revenue rose 31 per cent to a record high.

    The Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker says its profit amounted to $4.54 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $2.50 per diluted share a year earlier.

    Revenue for the fourth quarter of the company's 2023 financial year totalled $3.08 billion, up from $2.35 billion.

    BRP says its normalized profit for the quarter was $3.85 per diluted share, up from a normalized profit of $3.00 per diluted share a year earlier.

    In its outlook, it expects revenue for its 2024 financial year to grow in a range of nine to 12 per cent compared with its 2023 financial year.

    Normalized diluted earnings per share for the 2024 financial year are expected in a range of $12.25 to $12.75, an increase of two to six per cent.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2023.