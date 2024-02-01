(Bloomberg) -- BT Group Plc earnings rose in the third fiscal quarter, in line with expectations, offering momentum to incoming Chief Executive Officer Allison Kirkby as she seeks to establish stable growth after years of turmoil.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 1% to £2.03 billion ($2.6 billion) in the quarter ending in December, the company said in a statement Thursday. That compares to the £2.02 billion average estimate by analysts in a Bloomberg survey.

BT is on track to post annual growth after six years of declining revenue, following price hikes in early 2023. The former UK telecom monopoly has pledged to cut its workforce by more than 30% by the end of the decade as it seeks to boost profits, which have been elusive in the highly regulated European telecom industry.

Kirkby, who took over as CEO from Philip Jansen on Thursday, previously led Sweden’s Telia Company AB and has been a board member at BT Group since 2019.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.