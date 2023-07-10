(Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Energy agreed to buy Dominion Energy Inc.’s stake in a Maryland liquefied natural gas export project for $3.3 billion.

The deal will boost the company’s limited partnership ownership of the terminal to 75%, while a unit of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners holds the remaining 25%, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire said in a statement Monday.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. first took a stake in the one-train export plant with an annual export capacity of 5.25 million tons in 2020.

The deal will give Berkshire control of one of just seven operational US facilities that can export LNG at a time when the fuel has assumed an increased economic and geopolitical significance. Natural gas prices surged in 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine, and US exports of the liquefied form of the fuel helped to sustain Western European economies after Russia cut supplies.

Cove Point LNG is contracted on a long-term basis to companies including Tokyo Gas Co. and Sumitomo Corp.

Dominion said in a separate statement that it will use the proceeds to repay debt. Dominion, which has been conducting a business review, has said it plans to host an investor day in the third quarter to give an updated strategic and financial outlook.

