Canada’s inflation rate decelerated in November, but key gauges of underlying price pressures trended higher, increasing the likelihood of the central bank raising interest rates again.

The consumer price index rose 6.8 per cent from a year ago, higher than economist expectations of 6.7 per cent and down from 6.9 per cent in October, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday in Ottawa. On a monthly basis, the index gained 0.1 per cent in November, exceeding forecasts for no change.

The report shows price pressures remain stubbornly high, even as the economy gears down and higher borrowing costs start curbing domestic demand. The persistence of inflation may prompt Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem to deliver another rate hike in a bid to restore price stability.

Short-term bonds sagged, driving the two-year benchmark yield up about 3 basis points from its pre-release level to 3.693 per cent at 8:35 a.m. Ottawa time. The Canadian dollar was little changed.

Two key yearly measures tracked closely by the central bank — the so-called trim and median core rates — inched higher, averaging 5.15 per cent in November from an upwardly revised 5.1 per cent a month earlier.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, CPI rose 0.4 per cent, down from 0.6 per cent in October.

Shelter and groceries pushed inflation higher in November. Mortgage interest cost jumped 14.5 per cent, the largest increase since February 1983, while the rent index rose 5.9 per cent as higher interest rates added more barriers to homeownership. Prices for food purchased from stores rose 11.4 per cent year over year, following an 11 per cent gain in October.

The inflation numbers — the first of two sets before the Bank of Canada’s next rate decision on Jan. 25 — reflect how rising interest rates meant to slow the economy are also adding to consumer costs.

Earlier this month, the central bank said future hikes would be guided by economic data, and underlying pressures will play a key role in determining when interest rates will stop rising. Most economists expect Canada will enter a technical recession at the beginning of next year.

Before Wednesday’s report, traders were pricing in a pause at the next policy decision, with a possibility of a 25 basis-point hike. The stickiness in core inflation may prompt investors to firm up bets for another increase.

Macklem and his officials have already raised borrowing costs by 4 percentage points since March, bringing the benchmark overnight rate to 4.25 per cent.