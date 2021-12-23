Canada’s economy kept humming into the final weeks of 2021, expanding for a sixth straight month in November.

Gross domestic product rose by 0.3 per cent last month, according to a preliminary estimate from Statistics Canada published Thursday. That’s after an even stronger 0.8 per cent gain in October, the agency said.

The November gain brings monthly GDP back to pre-pandemic levels for the first time since the crisis hit, and suggest the economy is on track for another strong quarter of growth. The pace of the recovery will likely reinforce investor views that the Bank of Canada is about to begin a series of interest rate increases, with markets pricing in five hikes over the next 12 months.

The emergence of the omicron coronavirus strain and recent floods in British Columbia has increased risks to the outlook. But the data suggest households -- who led growth in the third quarter -- appear to have plenty of financial power to continue spending.

Retail sales increased 1 per cent in October, with arts and entertainment sectors gaining 7.1 per cent during the month. Accommodation and food services were also among leading industries in November, the statistics agency said.

The manufacturing sector rebounded in October as supply chain issues eased, notably the bounce back in auto production which was being held back by ongoing microchip shortages.

Both residential and non-residential building construction expanded in October.