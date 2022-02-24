Canada is imposing further sanctions on Russia and revoking export permits worth hundreds of millions as Western nations escalate a coordinated retaliation against President Vladimir Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The new sanctions will target 58 Russian individuals and entities, including banks and the ministers of defense, finance, and justice, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Thursday in Ottawa. Canada will also cease issuing any export permits for Russia and will cancel all existing ones.

“These sanctions are wide reaching, they will impose severe costs on complicit Russian elites, and they will limit President Putin’s ability to continue funding this unjustified invasion,” Trudeau said.

Canada will prioritize immigration applications for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada, Trudeau said, and is arranging safe travel out of Ukraine for Canadian citizens and permanent residents. Defense Minister Anita Anand said that 3,400 troops were on standby and ready to deploy, which were in addition to the nearly 500 Canadian military personnel previously announced as bound for the region.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland slammed Putin over the attack on Ukraine, saying the invasion “cements his place in the ranks of the reviled European dictators who caused such carnage in the 20th century.”

Freeland, who has Ukrainian heritage, also made an appeal to the more than 1.3 million Canadians of Ukrainian descent.

“To my own Ukrainian Canadian community, let me say that now is the time for us to be strong as we support our friends and family in Ukraine,” she said.