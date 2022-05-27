(Bloomberg) -- Things may be looking up for investors in Canadian bank stocks. They are barreling toward their best week in more than four months after most of the country’s six largest lenders posted second-quarter profits that beat analyst expectations. The S&P/TSX Composite Commercial Banks Index, which tracks the nation’s eight biggest lenders, has climbed as much as 3.7% this week, its largest jump since Jan. 7. Bank of Nova Scotia has surged as much as 6.4%, the most since February 2021, after booking strong growth in commercial loans and its international banking division.

