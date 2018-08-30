56m ago
Canadian economy surges in second quarter on higher exports
Bloomberg News,
Canada’s economy grew at the fastest pace in a year in the second quarter as exports surged, though a slowdown in business investment may cast some clouds over the brighter economic picture.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.9 per cent annualized pace from April to June, faster than a 1.4 per cent increase in the first quarter of 2018, Statistics Canada said in a report Thursday from Ottawa. Exports jumped by an annualized 12.3 per cent, the biggest quarterly gain since 2014.
Still, the numbers may be a slight disappointment as slowing business investment brought growth in below analyst forecasts -- a development that may also give the Bank of Canada pause about speeding up interest-rate hikes.
Key Takeaways
- Growth comes in at 2.9 per cent, slightly less than expectations of 3.1 per cent. Business investment growth is slowest since end of 2016, while exports post biggest rise in four years led by energy Monthly GDP was unchanged in June due to Suncor power outage
- Economists surveyed by Bloomberg News had anticipated a 3.1 per cent advance in the second quarter, while the central bank had been forecasting a 2.8 per cent gain.
- Gross business investment -- which had been on a run of late -- was up an annualized 1.5 per cent pace in the second quarter, the slowest since the end of 2016.
- Gross fixed capital formation -- which includes government investment -- grew by an annualized 0.9 per cent, which is below economist expectations for growth of closer to 4 per cent. Growth in non-residential structures, machinery and equipment slowed to 1.9 per cent from 11.4 per cent in the first quarter.
- Exports were a big positive and the largest contributor to growth, confirming the sector has stepped onto much more solid footing after struggling for years following the 2008-09 recession.
- Consumer spending rebounded from a tough start to the year, accelerating at a 2.6 per cent pace in the second quarter, slightly faster than economists predicted. This suggests households are overcoming concerns that had been weighing on spending -- in particular whether the country was in store for a sharp housing slowdown.
- A correction in housing didn’t materialize however and investment in residential structures rebounded in the second quarter following a sharp decline in the first three months of the year.
- One negative in the consumption numbers may be that the increased spending was financed by a lower household savings rate.
- On a monthly basis, GDP in June was unchanged from May, weighed down by a major power outage at a key facility of Suncor Energy Inc., Canada’s largest oil producer by market value.