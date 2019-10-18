Slow rollout expected for next wave of legal cannabis

Cannabis edibles are now officially legal in Canada – but the rollout of pot-infused products is expected to be slow in some provinces, according to a report from The Canadian Press. That’s partly because the newly-legal products are subject to strict regulations, and companies must provide a 60-day notice period to Health Canada before selling them. The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation, which sells alcohol and recreational cannabis, expects a "slow introduction" of the new offerings starting in late December based on discussions with potential suppliers. Meanwhile, the Ontario Cannabis Store expects new products to be available later this year or early 2020.

TGOD unveils new strategic plan as it waits for more pot shops to open

The Green Organic Dutchman unveiled a new strategic plan that will see the Mississauga, Ont.-based cannabis producer reduce financing requirements as it waits for more pot retail locations to open. “We will optimize our operating efficiency by deferring excess capacity and expenses, whether they center on production facilities, international expansion projects or technology," CEO Brian Athaide said in a release Friday. The company said that while it reduces its cash needs, it will also undertake “a prudent production ramp” in the hopes of being cash flow-positive in the second quarter of 2020.

Canopy opens new retail location

Canada’s largest cannabis producer, Canopy Growth Corp., is opening a new Tokyo Smoke store in Brandon, Man. The Corral Centre location marks the second Tokyo Smoke store that Canopy has opened in the city as the Smiths Falls, Ont.-based producer looks to expand its retail footprint. "With twenty-seven locations already open and many more in the works we are confident we're establishing a national presence that can pay dividends for years to come," said Canopy President Rade Kovacevic Friday.

Planet 13 gets green light to open Vegas cafe

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. which operates the biggest cannabis store in the world, has received the permits it needs to open and operate a restaurant and café in Las Vegas. Planet 13 opened its "superstore" in the U.S. city last November, which can now offer coffee and food. The combined coffee shop and bistro will be operated by Arizona chain Rickety Cricket, according to the company.



DAILY BUZZ

“We need to have online chanels that are in the 21st century … we need to give consumers an Amazon experience that they’re used to.”

-- Omar Khan, National Cannabis Sector Lead at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, on the cannabis retail landscape in Canada

Cannabis Canada is BNN Bloomberg’s in-depth series exploring the stunning formation of the entirely new – and controversial – Canadian recreational marijuana industry. Read more from the special series here and subscribe to our Cannabis Canada newsletter to have the latest marijuana news delivered directly to your inbox every day.