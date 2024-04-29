Cargojet reports $32.5M Q1 profit, up from $30.5M a year ago

We see movement toward the sell side for Cargojet shares: portfolio manager

Cargojet Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of $32.5 million, up from $30.5 million a year earlier.

Co-chief executive Pauline Dhillon says streamlined maintenance processes, optimized schedules and better shift management are helping reduce costs.

The air cargo company says the profit amounted to $1.84 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, up from $1.67 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $231.2 million for the three-month period, down fro $231.9 million in its first quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, Cargojet says it earned $1.86 per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 97 cents per share a year earlier.

Cargojet provides air cargo services across North America with its own fleet of 41 aircraft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2024.