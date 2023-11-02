{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    1h ago

    Cenovus Energy reports Q3 profit up from year ago

    The Canadian Press

    We expect global oil inventories to fall to an 8-year low by year-end: Eric Nuttall

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Cenovus Energy Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of $1.86 billion, up from $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year.

    The company says the profit amounted to 97 cents per diluted share, up from 81 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

    Revenue totalled $14.58 billion, down from $17.47 billion in the same quarter last year.

    Total upstream production for the quarter amounted to 797,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 777,900 a year earlier.

    Total downstream throughput totalled 664,300 barrels per day compared with 533,500 a year ago.

    Cenovus also announced the appointment of former Shell Canada president and country chair Michael Crothers and former Husky Energy executive James Girgulis to the company's board of directors, effective immediately.